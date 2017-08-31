25°
OPINION: It doesn't matter if Taylor's new song is any good

The lovely Taylor Swift. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Carlie Walker
by

IS TAYLOR Swift's new song good? Or is it bad? Maybe somewhere in between?

These are the deep questions I have been pondering since the release of Look What You Made Me Do, the latest in a long line of grudge tracks from Ms Swift.

It was released the same week as a music video from Katy Perry. The music video was for Swish Swish, which is allegedly a grudge track against Taylor in response to Taylor's hit Bad Blood, which was allegedly about her feud with Katy.

I know. I'm exhausted just reading it.

Look What You Made Me Do isn't about Katy though.

It seems to be about another Swift nemesis Kanye West and the fallout from an audio tape released by his wife, Kim Kardashian.

If you don't know about it, for the love of God please Google it. Don't make me explain.

I have realised after much contemplation that it doesn't matter if Swift's new song is good or bad, because that's hardly the point.

At this stage it's sheer controversy driving clicks and sales of her music.

And that makes me sad. She's talented - shake it off and just make great music Taylor.


 

