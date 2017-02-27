31°
Opinion

OPINION: It is magic when people work together

Annie Perets
| 27th Feb 2017 9:33 AM
BACKYARD BLITZ: The home of the Harris family in Eli Waters completely transformed in a matter of hours.
BACKYARD BLITZ: The home of the Harris family in Eli Waters completely transformed in a matter of hours. Contributed

AS I arrived at the Harris home in Eli Waters on Saturday morning, the majority of the ground was still brown.

Within a matter of hours, the back and front yard completely transformed into vibrant colours.

It was a job so big it would have taken one or two people an entire weekend to complete.

But with the more than 30 helping hands, it took a matter of hours.

It just shows what magic people can do when they work together.

And it wasn't just Aedan's direct family getting emotional; it was everyone.

The word "amazing" was on everyone's lips to describe what was happening. It was heard loud and proud.

Aedan is going to have so much in his new backyard.

Like anything great, this started with an idea.

Local group Rally for a Cause wanted to help the family and made it real.

There are so many great people on the Fraser Coast working to make a change; from fundraising to spreading awareness of issues.

Imagine if everyone in the community helped each other, even if by donating a dollar or giving an hour of time.

We would be unstoppable.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  aedan harris annie perets fcopinion fraser coast

