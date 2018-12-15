Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fraser Coast Chronicle sports journalist Matthew McInerney.
Fraser Coast Chronicle sports journalist Matthew McInerney. Alistair Brightman
Opinion

OPINION: It should never have come to this

Matthew McInerney
by
15th Dec 2018 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

OPINION: How can a one-team town of more than 50,000 people be so close to being left without a club?

The crisis engulfing the Hervey Bay Seagulls is a tragedy for local rugby league.

The Seagulls were flying high in 2016.

Life members like Terry Lynch and esteemed clubmen like David Yarrow, men who have dedicated decades to the red and green machine, filled vital roles in the club.

Coach Tye Ingebrigtsen, the son of a legendary Intrust Super Cup coach whose family is involved in various aspects of rugby league, brought players and valuable sponsor dollars to the Seagulls.

After falling at the final hurdle in 2015, the Seagulls lost just one game on its way to the 2016 premiership - an unforgettable come-from-behind 20-12 victory against Waves.

What made it more incredible was that players were not paid by or on behalf of the club.

It was a year the Seagulls enjoyed the most profitable and successful year in recent time.

Now, this.

The Seagulls are at the mercy of a six-figure debt, may not participate in the Bundaberg Rugby League next year and there are question marks about the survival of the juniors.

The junior club only merged with the seniors last year and if a club loses its juniors there is almost no way back.

It should have been a move that strengthened the club and while that merger did not contribute to the current situation, it is one which junior committees of years past must look back on with bewilderment.

How could it go so wrong?

Poor decisions made since that grand final victory could effectively kill the only remaining senior rugby league club in Hervey Bay and in a town with four football clubs, two Aussie rules clubs and other growing sports, it is a heavy blow from which the sport will struggle to recover.

Tell us what you think via email: sport@frasercoast chronicle.com.au.

bundaberg rugby league fcleague fcopinion fcsport hervey bay seagulls rugby league
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Students wake to OP scores as big changes loom

    premium_icon Students wake to OP scores as big changes loom

    Education About 25,000 students will be able to view their OP result online today. Next year’s cohort will be the last to be eligible to receive an OP.

    • 15th Dec 2018 2:16 AM
    Former president optimistic about Seagulls' plight

    premium_icon Former president optimistic about Seagulls' plight

    Rugby League Most members of the 2017 and 2018 committees were not present.

    WET WEEKEND WARNING: Flood risk, wild weather predicted

    premium_icon WET WEEKEND WARNING: Flood risk, wild weather predicted

    News Heavy rainfall is expected to continue today and tomorrow

    Do not answer this number, it’s a scam

    premium_icon Do not answer this number, it’s a scam

    Crime Here's what you need to know to avoid being scammed

    Local Partners