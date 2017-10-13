OPINION: It's okay not to be okay

MENTAL HEALTH WEEK: It's okay not to be okay.

MENTAL HEALTH WEEK: It's okay not to be okay. John Gass

MENTAL Health Week is coming to a close but the door should not be closed on raising awareness.

There is a quote by Robin Williams which I think perfectly represents what this week represents.

"Everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about. Be kind, always."

Which is exactly right.

Everyone is fighting their own battles.

No matter the size, whether it be big or small, no battle is inconvenient and thus, should not be fought alone.

I commend those who, despite experiencing hardships, still manage to put on a brave face and live their every day life as per normal.

For those who struggle to face the world, that's okay too.

Let's face it.

Putting on a facade every day can be incredibly exhausting.

No one wants to feel they have to hide how they feel for fear they'll make people uncomfortable or they simply do not have the energy to explain what's going on. That's another thing.

Don't feel the need to tell everyone you're close to what's happening. Just one person is okay.

If there's one thing I've learned through my own personal experiences, it's that it's important to speak out.

Don't let your feelings overwhelm and cloud your mind. It's hard to be comforted by someone who has no idea there's something wrong.

Find someone you trust and are 100% comfortable with to confide in.

Don't be afraid to be vulnerable.

We, as people, are allowed to go through and will inevitably have to face rough times.

Anyone who does feel they need to speak to someone can do so by calling Lifeline on 13 11 14.