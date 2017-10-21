OPINION: In just 11 days, I lost my beloved big brother

WE NEVER think it will happen to us and for our family, it all happened within 11 days.



To be honest I'm still in disbelief that I've lost my 35-year-old brother to cancer.



Just over five weeks ago my older brother Josh was diagnosed with an aggressive bowel cancer.



Despite having the tumour removed, the aggressive disease had spread rapidly to his lungs.



They say grief hits hard, but when it's someone so young and close to you there is so much more disbelief because no-one is meant to die at that age.



Josh was a man who had a zest for life, loved to travel, fish and never sweated the small stuff.



He wasn't just a big brother, he was a best friend to me.



Even after meeting people for just a few short moments, it was like they'd known him a lifetime.



So it didn't surprise me that everyone spoke so highly of my big brother.



If I have learnt anything from this experience to pass onto others, it would be take grief as it comes and ride out the waves when they hit, always hold a special place in your heart for the one you've lost and remember - you're never too young to get cancer.



We've since found out Josh's tumour wasn't genetic.



It can happen to anyone at any age, healthy or not.



The doctors basically told us it was a case of bad luck, but I believe only the good die young.



When we all lace up our shoes at the end of the month ready to walk for the loved ones we've lost to cancer, I believe we're not only walking for them but their spirit is within us.



Life is precious.



Here's to living with gratitude every single day.



