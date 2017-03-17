OPINION: Justice needs to be dealt to cowards

IT IS stories like the one on today's front page that frighten the hell out of me.

You can be minding your own business in your own home when the unexpected happens.

Before you know it, the violent actions of a complete stranger can land you in hospital having your skull scanned - sometimes worse.

In recent years we have seen a dramatic increase in awareness campaigns around the 'one punch can kill', but there seems to be people it just doesn't get through to.

Our justice system needs to make a clear example of people who throw a coward punch. A king hit, or coward punch, has to be one of the lowest things you can do and needs to be punished accordingly.

Attacking someone when they have no chance at all to defend themselves is simply predatory behaviour and if the perpetrators aren't punished sufficiently, they will no doubt continue to be a blight on our community.