OPINION: Kids don't need mobile phones

IN 2007 I got my first mobile phone.

It was Christmas, I was about to head into my first year of high school and I couldn't wait to look super cool.

My first phone was a classic Nokia brick with a black and white screen and the stand out feature was Snake - you all know what I'm talking about.

It took a lot of convincing for my parents to buy me my first phone so to hear 22 per cent of youngsters under 12 own a smart phone came as a shock.

Research conducted by Finder.com.au show it's possible the number will grow after Christmas.

My first question is, why?

I understand a lot of parents buy their children a phone because they need to contact them while at work.

I understand it brings relief to parents when their child texts them 'I'm at school' upon arrival.

But if it's just for the sake of having a phone, I don't think it's needed until the child is a teenager.

Phones are melting the brains of society and they steal our attention from the real world.

When phones first came out they didn't have Facebook, cameras, various apps and music.

As our devices continue to become more advanced, we find ourselves staring down and giving our thumbs a work out more often.

We fail to see the people walking past us and increase our risk of walking into people or worse, walking into the path of a car should we be in the streets.

Exposing young children to social media also brings a greater risk of self-esteem issues.

We've all seen the so called 'perfect' men and women of Instagram who nearly every person strives to be and look like.

Why expose our children to something so toxic so early in life?

Let them play in the mud, look up at the sky and not be blinded by the electronic world which fits right in our pocket.