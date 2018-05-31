Menu
Harry Smith and Travis Fimmel in the Paulowena plantation at Kingaroy.
Harry Smith and Travis Fimmel in the Paulowena plantation at Kingaroy.
Opinion

OPINION: Lt Col Harry Smith's story worthy of a movie

Inge Hansen
by
31st May 2018 8:00 AM

ALL too often, some of the greatest stories are buried - never shared, never heard, never told.

Lieutenant Colonel Harry Smith's story will not be one of them as it will soon be shared on the big screen for the world to see.

Lt Col Smith, former company commander during the Battle of Long Tan in 1966, will be depicted in a movie set to be released next year.

As a lover of war-inspired movies, I can't wait to watch the final piece.

Interviewing Lt Col Smith earlier this week, I couldn't help but feel honoured to be speaking to such an incredible man. As commander, he was in charge of dozens of soldiers.

He was the one who called the shots and gave orders which he said "turned out to be good” and was simply doing his job.

He fought for years to have the gallantry of his soldiers recognised and wouldn't rest until the government delivered, and they did - 50 years after the battle ended.

It's these films which need to be made to help the younger generations, mine included, understand what our war vets endured.

All I hope now is that the film crew do Lt Col Smith's story justice but if he's confident, so am I.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

