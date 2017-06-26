OPINION: Mary Poppins link is a boon for our city

I'VE read a lot of comments arguing that Maryborough should not invest so much in its Mary Poppins connection.

I couldn't disagree more.

One only has to look at the publicity the city has gained for its Mary Poppins traffic lights to know how valuable our claim to fame really is - and it's a really special one.

I remember hearing someone put our Mary Poppins connection perfectly once: that a person can live anywhere in the world, but they can only be born in one place.

That's what makes Maryborough's link with the beloved nanny so important; the fact that in a building on the corner of Richmond and Kent streets, a creative genius named PL Travers was born almost 118 years ago.

She would go on to write the novel Mary Poppins, which in turn would become a beloved movie.

And each year we get to celebrate her achievement with our festival.

This year, renowned children's author Mem Fox is visiting, another successful author, which is sure to make the event even more successful.

As well as bringing tourism and profits to our town, hopefully the story of PL Travers is also an inspiration to every child on the Fraser Coast who dreams of achieving big things.