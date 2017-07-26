OPINION: Meeting singles on the Fraser Coast can be hard

MEETING people in a small-ish region like the Fraser Coast, particularly if you are looking to date and meet your 'soul mate', isn't the easiest of feats.

It might feel like you just see the same people out and about while swiping the same faces on tinder - and if you're into introverts, that makes the whole process even harder.

Shows like The Bachelor can be a reminder of one's single status.

The Fraser Coast Chronicle spoke to seven eligible bachelors walking among us in the region, in anticipation of the dating show's premiere.

Each of those who participated in our bachelor special are polite, career driven, and a joy to be around.

It can be scary putting yourself out there, but you never know where it will lead.

Now excuse me while I head home and get ready for The Bachelor. Go Matty J!