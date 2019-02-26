OPINION: Millennials wrongly accused as 'entitled'

Muffin Break general manager Natalie Brennan said entitled Millennials had an inflated sense of self-importance due to social media.

LAST week in an interview with News Corp, Muffin Break general manager Natalie Brennan said she had experienced a decline in young university students and graduates willing to do unpaid work.

She said entitled Millennials had an inflated sense of self-importance due to social media.

Ms Brennan said she felt young people wanted to be applauded or named "staff member of the month for doing their job".

During my three years at university it was mandatory to complete two unpaid internships.

Like most of the students I studied with, we not only did the mandatory internships, we also volunteered at local radio stations, newspapers, not-for-profit organisations and at major sporting events.

Even after graduating I worked at a small newspaper in rural New South Wales for months without pay or a promise of a job.

I asked around the Chronicle office and every journalist here said they spent countless hours working unpaid for the experience and the hope it would be recognised and rewarded with paid work.

So I find it confusing that Ms Brennan has only had one marketing intern in the past six to seven years.

Perhaps she should contact the communications department at several universities, or better yet, give a lecture at one of them explaining what students would learn during an unpaid internship at Muffin Break.

She might be surprised by the response.