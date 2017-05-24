OPINION: Mixed feelings over Cashless Debit Card

I HAVE mixed feelings about the Cashless Debit Card, not because I don't feel the idea has some merit but because the system could easily end up stigmatising people who are already struggling.

I can understand why Hinkler's Federal member Keith Pitt thinks the card could be a good idea for the region.



Of course no one wants to see those who are reliant on welfare payments spend money that is supposed to be going on food and rent on gambling or alcohol.



But restricting people's actions is different from treating addictions.



For people who do have addictions, the desire to drink alcohol or gamble will still be there without the necessary treatment or help to support them if that is taken away from them.



I also worry about the impact having one of these cards will have on people.



At the moment the name and look of the card is quite distinctive.



There is a real danger of singling people out - the minute one takes it out of their wallet or purse, others will be aware that person is on welfare.



You consider the stigma that is already attached to so-called "dole bludgers" and you can imagine how awkward and embarrassment it could cause to people who are in legitimate need of assistance.



People who are on welfare aren't bad people and the majority do the right thing.



We need to remember that.

