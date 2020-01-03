Menu
Prime Minister Scott Morrison appears to force a devastated Cobargo resident to shake his hand.
OPINION: Morrison crisis advisors have a lot to answer for

Christian Berechree
3rd Jan 2020 4:00 PM
THE nation’s leader sitting in a luxurious mansion watching fireworks.

That same leader appearing to force an enraged woman to shake his hand before turning his back on her, rather than listening to her concerns.

Telling the nation to look to its cricket players for inspiration while tireless heroes battle it out on the bushfire frontline.

And, of course, that notorious trip to Hawaii.

All these moments, during a national fire crisis of epic proportions, communicate something.

Whether it’s intentional or not, they smack of a leader who is aloof and uncaring, apparently more concerned with decorum, politeness, rest and calm than engaging with the very real emergency going on around him.

As has often been repeated, the Federal Government and its Prime Minister have no jurisdiction over bushfire management.

That responsibility lies with State Governments.

The behaviour, attitude and response of our top politician, however, speaks volumes at a time like this.

Mr Morrison’s fateful decision to head overseas, retreat from the angry residents of Cobargo instead of engaging with them and spend New Year’s Eve at Kirribilli House all beg the question – who is advising him?

Why has nobody suggested that this constant call for “calm” from people crying out for genuine solutions to a terrifying problem, just maybe isn’t working?

The people of Cobargo and countless voices on social media have spoken loud and clear – Mr Morrison’s response to this crisis has been found wanting.

Either he is receiving terrible advice, or he is simply not listening.

Whichever it is, there is a serious problem that needs to be fixed in our nation’s highest office.

