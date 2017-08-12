OPINION: Moving moment in Maryborough

I SHOULD never attend funerals for people I don't know.



Because it's okay to sob for people you knew and loved.



But hearing kind things about someone I never even knew is enough to set me off. At Anzac Day and Remembrance Day events, I'm a mess thinking of the young lives who have made the ultimate sacrifice so we can all enjoy the lives we do.

On Friday I attended the unveiling of the beautifully restored monument marking the grave of Senior Constable Henry Fetheston.



I definitely shed a few tears hearing about how well loved he was by his community.



The 26-year-old migrated here as a teenager and had no family to mourn his death.



So Maryborough came together in 1885 to make sure the young man's sacrifice would be properly commemorated.



It took more than 100 years for the young man to be recognised as an officer who had died while on duty.



But yesterday it felt like Snr Const Fetheston's story had come full circle as the community again came together to mark the restoration of the monument.

