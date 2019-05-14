OPINION: NAPLAN tests only part of the story

NAPLAN: The testing is a national requirement for grades three, five, seven, and nine.

ALL across Queensland, thousands of students are preparing to take a test that inspires dread in many.

NAPLAN has emerged as one of the most controversial features of our education system.

Tim Jerome, an independent candidate for Wide Bay, was quoted in Monday's Chronicle, saying one of his key election focuses was NAPLAN reform.

Teachers, parents, politicians and education experts have debated and dissected the test's effectiveness and its place in our schools.

One voice conspicuously absent from the NAPLAN debate, however, is that of students.

Surely they are the ones most affected by the test, for better or worse.

While a school's NAPLAN result can impact its standing and reputation, no teacher or school principal has to sit down and take the test.

That is up to the students who report experiencing anxiety and high levels of stress in the lead-up.

NAPLAN's role and effectiveness will continue to be debated.

What is certain is the students taking the test need to be supported, to take the pressure off.

It is only one test, and only part of the story.