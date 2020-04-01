OPINION: No excuse for coronavirus complacency

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service confirmed there were six cases of coronavirus in Hervey Bay. Photo: file

WE HAVE been as frustrated as everyone else at the lack of information regarding the locations of the Wide Bay’s COVID-19 cases.

So, while the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service’s decision to confirm how many of the region’s cases are in Hervey Bay is welcome, we hope it doesn’t make anyone complacent.

As a community, and as a nation, we need to continue taking the threat of this virus very seriously.

Six cases in Hervey Bay does not mean the people of Maryborough can relax.

It does not mean residents in our outlying towns can keep going about their normal lives.

Hervey Bay’s six confirmed cases are no doubt following all quarantine procedures and we all need to do what we can to contain this virus.

If there are no confirmed virus cases in your town, you should do everything in your power to keep it that way.

When this pandemic started, it was a long while before any cases at all were confirmed on the Fraser Coast.

Now we have six and almost 20 in the broader region.

There may be none in Maryborough or any other Fraser Coast towns right now but that could change overnight.

You have the most detailed information available right now.

Please don’t use it as an excuse to slack off.

Stay home, stay safe and take care of those around you.