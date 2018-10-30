OPINION: No harm in more services

RIDE-sharing giant Uber has announced it could be coming to the Fraser Coast before Christmas.



Remind me again how this is bad news for local suppliers?



With the Fraser Coast's public transport system practically out of commission after dark and taxis and ride-sharing services like Snows.05 and Dial-A-Driver already stretched to the brim, why would people argue against more direly needed services coming to the region?



I recall a particular night on the town where one service told me it would take at least an hour to return to the local pub to pick me up.



This particular driver was running someone to Craignish, and had back-to-back bookings after 10pm.



It's understandable that people would argue the business of cabs and drivers would be robbed by Uber, but with these services already stretched to the brim we have little options left.



Letting people walk home alone at night is a recipe for disaster, as is hitch-hiking and drink driving.



And even if there were legitimate concerns about the service going over capacity, there is always a compromise that can be reached.



So until public transport can run around the clock, let's take the opportunities as they come.

