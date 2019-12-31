OPINION: No need to tear down the premier

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced after Cabinets meeting that the Queensland government has decided to go ahead with a bid to host the 2032 Olympic Games. 1 William St, Brisbane, 9th of December 2019. (AAP Image/Attila Csaszar)

IT IS often said that great minds discuss ideas and small minds discuss people.

If that is true, Opposition leader Deb Frecklington must have a very small mind indeed.

Rather than launching an attack on Labor’s ideas and policies, in a recent interview she chose instead to go on a personal attack against Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

In the interview, Ms Frecklington implied she was more suited to be a leader because she “had no choice but to remain grounded” because she has children.

This is an ill-informed thing to say even if the premier had decided not to have children.

But when you know she has struggled with infertility, it becomes an extremely cruel thing to say.

No woman is less just because she couldn’t bear children.

That does not make her less of a person or less of a competent leader.

In the interview, Ms Frecklington also criticised the way Ms Palaszczuk dresses.

What a woman chooses to wear is her choice and her choice alone.

As someone who has been in Ms Palaszczuk’s company twice in recent times, I can say she always looks approachable, but she’s also well dressed and professional.

Isn’t that what we expect from the top politician in the state?

If Ms Frecklington wants to win the next election, it is not appropriate for her to tear down another woman.

Show us your policies.