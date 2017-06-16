OPINION: No negativity about Mary Poppins traffic lights

OUR councillors cop a lot of flack, often unfairly.

So when they get something really right, it's important to say so.

Well done to Paul Truscott and the other councillors on the installation of the Mary Poppins traffic lights.

The addition has made Maryborough an even more quirky and magical place to visit.

At a low cost of $30,000, our part of the world has received a huge amount of publicity and it's hard to put a figure on what that will be worth.

It's a great example of thinking outside the box to add value to the city.

I know there has been some negativity around the installation of the lights from certain parts of the community.

I know there are people who think the $30,000 should have gone toward something else.

But when you consider the old traffic lights will be used elsewhere - and that $30,000 is a small amount of money in terms of the council's budget - it is absolutely worth every penny.

This is a great example of how something small can make a huge impact and it adds to Maryborough's fame for being the birthplace of the author of Mary Poppins, PL Travers.

Along with the statue of Mary Poppins that stands near the building in which she was born in Kent St, these traffic lights signify the connection and it's just in time for the festival devoted to beloved nanny which will be held in the city later this month.

The birthplace of PL Travers is also having repairs done now thanks to the council and funding from the State Government.

When the building is fixed, it is set to be a Mary Poppins and PL Travers museum, which will give the tourism value of the city a significant boost.

Meanwhile, ahead of that, more Mary Poppins traffic lights will be installed.

These are really good times for the Heritage City.

We all need to stay positive and promote Maryborough in any way we can.