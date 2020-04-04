OPINION: Now is not the time to skip flu jab

Don’t forget, or refuse, to get your flu vaccination. Picture: iStock

Don’t forget, or refuse, to get your flu vaccination. Picture: iStock

DON’T make this disaster worse by forgetting, or refusing, to vaccinate.

As a nation, we are privileged to have such easy access to the lifesaving flu vaccine.

It’s readily available and affordable so there really is no excuse not to get on, if you’re able.

Journalists are not medical professionals, of course, so we can’t offer an expert opinion on the emergency situation that could result from a flu outbreak on top of the coronavirus crisis.

Don’t take our word for it, though.

Listen to the advice of the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service and the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners.

Both respected medical bodies urge community members to get vaccinated without delay.

An influx of avoidable flu cases is the last thing our health professionals need.

They are already dealing with something unpredictable – let’s help minimise the predictable.

Flu season should not come as a surprise, so get out there and get vaccinated.

You won’t be breaking social distancing codes when you do.

It shouldn’t need to be said but doctors, nurses and pharmacists take the utmost care when administering the vaccinations on a regular day.

The threat of coronavirus contagion will make them extra vigilant.

Please, do your part to minimise the strain on our health system.

The hospital and medical centre staff working themselves to the bone to keep you safe will thank you.