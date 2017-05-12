25°
Opinion

OPINION: O'Brien delivers the plea Canberra can not ignore

Jessica Grewal
| 12th May 2017 9:00 AM

THERE was a moment in NSW politics which marked a turning point in funding the repair of the state's treacherous Pacific Highway.

Fed up with the state Labor government's inattention to the notorious stretch of road in his electorate, which had claimed the life of a good friend, Coffs Harbour's National's MP Andrew Fraser grabbed then roads minister Joe Tripodi by the neck.

He later apologised for his actions but upon being suspended from parliament, told reporters "do what you can to get this bloody highway fixed. Go up there and talk to those people who have lost kids, who have lost parents. If Tripodi had put those dividers in, [my friend] would be alive today."

The emotional speech made headlines the government could no longer ignore.

Yesterday may well have been our moment for the Bruce Hwy as Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien told his own party they had got it wrong when a record budget roads spend failed to fund our deadliest stretch.

Things didn't get physical but his words packed a punch. Today, those words made headlines which we can only hope this government can't ignore.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fcfederal fcopinion

