Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NOT ENOUGH: Jamie Lee Warner walked free from Hervey Bay District Court yesterday.
NOT ENOUGH: Jamie Lee Warner walked free from Hervey Bay District Court yesterday. Alistair Brightman
News

OPINION: One-punch assault sentence did not meet expectations

Jordan Philp
by
3rd Aug 2018 6:56 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FRACTURED skull, a broken eye socket and severe bleeding to the brain.

These are all shocking injuries young cricketer Tom Freshwater suffered when he tried to stop a fight and was attacked from behind by Jamie Lee Warner.

If someone struck you in such a cowardly and vicious way, would you expect there to be consequences for the attacker

Of course you would.

Instead, 19-year-old Warner was handed an 18-month suspended jail sentence and walked free from Hervey Bay District Court yesterday.

The court heard Warner was remorseful for the attack, it was his regret at hospitalising an innocent person that led to leniency from Judge Julie Ryrie.

I have no doubt he feels remorse - he has been outed as a total coward for his abhorrent actions.

But surely the severe physical and mental trauma he has caused another human being should be given more consideration.

If you can walk free from court after putting a man in a neurological ward for two weeks, then what does it take for a criminal to be put behind bars?

This, to me, looks like another case of sentencing not meeting community expectations.   

assault fccourt fcopinion fraser coast hervey bay jamie lee warner one punch
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    HAMMER ATTACK: Distraught wife suffers heart attack

    premium_icon HAMMER ATTACK: Distraught wife suffers heart attack

    News Police are hunting two men over a sickening attack on a retired couple who had just arrived in town for a holiday.

    Birthday present used as getaway car in serious crime

    premium_icon Birthday present used as getaway car in serious crime

    News A group fled the scene after a grandma was mugged.

    Down, but not out of Derby

    premium_icon Down, but not out of Derby

    News A sudden bout of illness led to Dianne not going on the actual rally

    9 things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend (Aug 4-5)

    9 things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend (Aug 4-5)

    Whats On Everything happening on the Fraser Coast from August 4-5, 2018

    Local Partners