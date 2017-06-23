OPINION: Outrage at St Peter's vandals

IT IS a sad sign of the times when monuments and memorials need surveillance cameras.

It's even worse when the footage from those CCTV cameras needs to be used.

The destruction and desecration of the St Peter statue in Urangan is a prime example of total disrespect for both grieving families and public property.

Understandably the community is outraged, especially when the memorial is a place for grieving families of lost fishermen to visit.

Now the people in the footage do look young, but that can't be an excuse.

Even as a kid I knew the difference between right, wrong and downright offensive behaviour.

Once these vandals are caught, I hope someone spends the time to explain to them why these actions are not only offensive and disgusting, but costly too.

No kid or teenager should ever grow up thinking destroying a memorial for the dead is an acceptable thing to do.