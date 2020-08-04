Menu
Cousins Sienna Adermann and Xander Welldon, both 5, from Hervey Bay at the adventure playground at Pialba.
Opinion

OPINION: Park spend an investment in healthy future

Christian Berechree
4th Aug 2020 3:00 AM
AS BACKYARDS shrink and screen time grows, we need playgrounds more than ever.

That’s why the council is right to invest so heavily in the region’s parks.

The steady flow of announcements about new playgrounds and upgrades to existing ones is welcome news, not only for young families but for the Coast’s future.

Heavy development and population growth mean the Coast’s residential space is being used up.

It’s an exciting time of growth and developers are to be commended for doing all they can to prioritise liveability.

Still, there’s no denying the days of sprawling backyards big enough for full games of cricket are numbered.

What’s more, our kids are increasingly expected to live their lives through a screen, at home and at school.

Having a range of well-maintained, safe public parks is more important than ever.

On that note, if there’s more cash in the playground kitty, how about fencing them off next?

There’s nothing quite like the feeling of watching your kids play but there’s also nothing quite like the heart-in-the-mouth moment when they run towards a busy road.

Spending hundreds of thousands on playgrounds may be hard to accept as roads need fixing and rates go up but look to the future.

The investment in children’s health, and the health of our region, is priceless.

fccouncil fcdevelopment fcopinion our say
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

