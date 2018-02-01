Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

OPINION: Perfection is impossible to achieve

Inge Hansen
by

"Always strive for progress, not for perfection".

I heard this quote for the first time earlier this week and it's one of the few which has stuck with me.

It was shared with me by an inspirational Hervey Bay woman, Natalie Hicks, who lost an incredible 60kg in 18 months.

Natalie wasn't trying to achieve the "perfect body".

Reader poll

Do you think our youths are being brainwashed by social media to have the perfect body image?

View Results

Instead, she was trying to achieve a healthy life where she was happy within herself.

While speaking with Natalie, she mentioned to me how social media played a huge role in influencing youths to be "perfect".

<<READ MORE LOCAL OPINION PIECES HERE>>

On social platforms including Instagram, Facebook and Snapchat we're blinded by the image which is in front of us and forget things like filters, camera angles and photo shop exist.

We see these images of women with perfectly toned bodies with gorgeous clear, sun-kissed skin and perfect teeth while looking at ourselves and seeing the exact opposite.

It's as if somebody has put a huge magnifying glass over what we consider "problem areas" for all the world to see.

In reality, these "imperfections" are only noticed by the person themselves.

The same goes for men too.

The thing is, a person's version of "perfect" will always be different to another.

While you're looking at yourself and thinking "I wish I looked like that", someone is looking at you with pure adoration thinking the exact same thing.

Remember, perfection is impossible to achieve.

Instead, hold your head high, put your shoulders back and be the best version of yourself because you don't need a filter if you have confidence.

Related Items

Topics:  fccommunity fcopinion fraser coast social media

Fraser Coast Chronicle
How Natalie lost 60kg in 18 months

How Natalie lost 60kg in 18 months

A Hervey Bay woman who lost half her body weight has a new goal to inspire overweight teenagers.

Which Hervey Bay and M'boro suburbs are best for families?

Suburbs in Hervey Bay and Maryborough have been named as some of the most family-friendly suburbs in Wide Bay.

New real estate figures are good news for the Wide Bay.

Where Wide Bay ranks in Queensland's fattest regions

The link between obesity and cancer tends to convince people to take a harder line on healthy eating.

We're up with the fattest regions across the state.

Magic Milthorpe set to defend Qld crown

DEFENDING CHAMP: Steve Milthorpe at Maryborough Speedway.

The state title will be contested on February 17.

Local Partners