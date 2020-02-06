OPINION: Pitt clearly best choice for new cabinet minister

NEW JOB: Resources, Water and Northern Australia Minister Keith Pitt is sworn in by Governor General David Hurley today.

MEMBER for Hinkler Keith Pitt was the logical choice for Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack when he had to select a new minister to join the Federal Government.

Let’s face it, the 21-strong Nationals team in Canberra is not abundant with talent.

Take out the vanquished Barnaby Joyce, the miscalculating Matt Canavan and the disgraced Bridget McKenzie (not that any of them are particularly talented), and you’re left with a dwindling list that includes such luminaries as George Christensen and Michelle Landry and relative newbies including Perin Davey (a senator from New South Wales, in case you were wondering).

So no doubt Mr Hinkler stood out from many of his colleagues.

But he also has runs on the board.

During his stints as an assistant minister and junior minister, he did a fine job.

Mr Pitt was efficient, effective and carried himself in a dignified way.

And while he is willing to share his opinion, as he often does, he was also careful and measured with his words, as he is at all times, and does not put his foot in his mouth as many of his fellow Nats can be prone to.

His tenure was free of scandal and self-inflicted injury and instead punctuated with achievements.

Any electorate whose member is chosen to head a ministry will have concerns about sharing his or her attention with a portfolio as well.

But Mr Pitt, as far as I am aware, handled both his day job and his additional duties with ease in the past.

I welcome his appointment as the new minister for resources, water and northern Australia.