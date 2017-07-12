22°
News

OPINION: Please Blues, do it for the poor Knights fans

Carlie Walker
| 12th Jul 2017 5:00 AM
Please Blues, win origin for us Knights fans.
Please Blues, win origin for us Knights fans. DAN HIMBRECHTS

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AS a Knights fan I think I've suffered enough over the past two and a half years.

That's why I honestly believe the universe should do me a favour and let the Blues claim victory against the Maroons tonight.

I know it's a big ask.

The Maroons have dominated the last decade and the series decider is being held in the Queensland heartland of Suncorp Stadium.

Three weeks ago the Blues had every chance to wrap up the match in front of their adoring fans in the much cooler climes of Sydney, but at the last moment everything fell apart and Queensland pulled off a stunning victory, as they sometimes do.

I'd never felt more deflated in all my life.

Now I know the job will be much harder at Suncorp.

But then again, there will be no Johnathan Thurston, which might help the Blues out a little.

As a Knights fan starring down the barrel of a third straight wooden spoon,

Let's just say I need this.

So please Blues, if you could find it in your hearts to win for the red and blue, even more so than all of New South Wales, I'd be grateful.

It's time to bring home it home for the best state.
 

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fraser coast knights opinion origin

Turbulent time for teen stranded at city airport

Turbulent time for teen stranded at city airport

WHAT should have been a simple trip home from Adelaide turned into a travel nightmare for 17-year-old Tamekah Hall.

Callers want to put brakes on school zone hoons

More than 22,000 calls were made the Hoon Hotline across Queensland last year.

Traffic police boss says high-range speeding offences are common

265 rescue flights for Lifeflight this year

GOODWOOD CRASH: The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was tasked to the scene and treated two patients.

It has been the group's busiest year in operation.

M'boro junior riders take on the world titles

WORLD CHAMPS: 2017 World Championship Riders from Maryborough BMX Club, Front from left - Teya Rufus (11 girls), Aston Cadell (8 boys) and Cadell Sheppard (10 boys). Back from left, Mackenzie Allan (14 boys), Campbell Allan (12 boys) and Alyssa Cherrie (13 girls).

The BMX World Championships are on in about two weeks.

Local Partners

17yo science whizz crowned Burrum Coalfest Princess

Her mum once went for the tiara and now science whizz Greta Stephensen is the reigning Burrum Coalfest Princess.

Neighbourhood centre open day brings joy

Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre's open day last week was a huge success and plans to make it an annual event have already begun. HBNC CEO Tanya Stevenson.

Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre's open day went off with a bang

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

Four days, hundreds of cyclists in Coast's first velothon

The Sunshine Coast will be on show for the first Sunshine Coast Velothon.

Cyclists prepare to trek region in inaugural velothon event

Snowy Stanthorpe fun this weekend

SNOW MUCH FUN: Take the family to Snowflakes in Stanthorpe this weekend.

Stanthorpe will transform into a vibrant winter wonderland

Australian Ninja Warrior: EP reveals show secrets

THE Executive Producer of Australia’s new favourite TV program has let us in on some of the show’s behind the scenes secrets.

'I’m 34 but I look 25': TV presenter's bizarre age cure

TV presenter Sommer Shiels has revealed the remedies she uses to keep ageing at bay.

Sommer Shiels says she eats fish placenta everyday to stay young

Harry Potter author wrote secret fairytale manuscript

JK Rowling manuscript may never be published

GOT star almost fired over spoiler

Yara and Theon Greyjoy in Game of Thrones.

NO SHOW takes secrecy more seriously than Game of Thrones.

Reality show ultimatum: ‘Use condoms or get out’

On Love Island, sex is just about expected.

CONTESTANTS on a notorious reality show have been given an ultimatum

Rocky man building international gaming empire

Shawn Mills

Rocky man co-founder of Infamous Quests

Guy Sebastian makes epic fail on TV show Behave Yourself

Claire Hooper is shocked by Sebastian’s comments.

Guy Sebastian is set to deliver a car-crash TV moment

Style At Point Vernon

4 Clipper Street, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction In...

What a great home on 706m at The Promontory Hervey Bay Point Vernon. The home consists of 4 bedrooms, the master with ensuite, large lounge with a bay-window...

MOTIVATED VENDOR REQUIRES IMMEDIATE SALE

8 Eurong Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 3 2 3 $375,000

Situated high on the hill in central Kawungan this immaculate brick and tile home is perfectly positioned to capture sea breezes with views across town to Fraser...

Must be Sold

26 Durham Court, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

If you are looking for a neat family home or investment property in a quiet area only a short drive to the shops, then this home is for you. The property...

&quot;Close to Shops

18 Dover Street, Pialba 4655

House 3 1 1 Auction in...

If you are looking for a house close to all amenities then this is for you. 3 Bedrooms Security screen doors Air conditioning in living area and fans...

LIFE STYLE , LOCATION and VIEWS

3 Eurong Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 4 2 2 $468,000

Looking for a spacious home with a contemporary life style focus? You've found it. Looking for endless 240 degree sea views from your private entertaining deck?...

Brand New and Ready to Go!

Lot 1 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $458,000

4 bedrooms built-ins main with ensuite Gourmet kitchen walk-in pantry Modern open plan living Separate Media room Extra high ceilings Fully fenced 758m2...

BRAND NEW HOME; BRING THE FAMILY

Lot 24 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $455,000

4 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Open plan living/dining area Seperate media room Double lock up garage with internal access Tiled throughout, including the under roof...

Quiet Location, Close to Boat Ramp

5 Capri Court, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 1 1 $255,000

3 Bedrooms 4th Bedroom or Large Rumpus Open Plan Lounge/Dining Area Good Size Entertaining Area 786m2 block (approx) Minutes To Boat Ramp Quiet Location Ideal...

Great Value Doesn&#39;t Last Long, Make An Offer!

4 Goodwin Avenue, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 1 Auction in...

Great Value Doesn't Last Long, Make An Offer! If an immaculate, perfectly located home close to the water with peace and tranquillity is what you are looking for...

NOTHING TO DO- JUST MOVE IN

2/20 Thomas Street, Pialba 4655

Unit 2 2 1 Auction in...

2 bedrooms En-suite off main Large living area Air conditioned living area, fans throughout Study Nook Covered entertaining area Single lock up garage Low body...

Pint-sized real estate agent seals the deal

YOUNGEST AGENT: Eight year old Gabby Dobbin-Lavery helped seal the deal in her first ever property sale.

Eight year old sells Coast home

Lawmakers urged to lay out welcome mat for pets in flats

Pets can be a major hurdle in securing a rental property.

New laws needed to keep up with property owner's lifestyles

Coast business heavyweight sells $3 million mansion

1 Kate Street Alex Heads

Coast businessman parts with $3 million home in biggest sale of week

The gap between rich and poor in Bundy just 5km

UPSTAIRS, DOWNSTAIRS: Bundy's three richest and poorest suburbs.

Our highest and lowest earning suburbs

Thousands earmarked for Poppins building restoration

HARDHAT MARY: Renewal works have commenced on Maryborough's iconic Mary Poppins building - the birthplace of author PL Travers.

Funding is split between the council, state and federal governments.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!