OPINION: Please Blues, do it for the poor Knights fans

AS a Knights fan I think I've suffered enough over the past two and a half years.



That's why I honestly believe the universe should do me a favour and let the Blues claim victory against the Maroons tonight.



I know it's a big ask.



The Maroons have dominated the last decade and the series decider is being held in the Queensland heartland of Suncorp Stadium.



Three weeks ago the Blues had every chance to wrap up the match in front of their adoring fans in the much cooler climes of Sydney, but at the last moment everything fell apart and Queensland pulled off a stunning victory, as they sometimes do.



I'd never felt more deflated in all my life.



Now I know the job will be much harder at Suncorp.



But then again, there will be no Johnathan Thurston, which might help the Blues out a little.



As a Knights fan starring down the barrel of a third straight wooden spoon,



Let's just say I need this.



So please Blues, if you could find it in your hearts to win for the red and blue, even more so than all of New South Wales, I'd be grateful.



It's time to bring home it home for the best state.

