Opinion

OPINION: Power price promises start to sound hollow

Christian Berechree
by
29th Jul 2019 1:38 PM
IF YOU want to score some points, promise lower power prices.

This tried and true method is employed regularly in political debates. Especially when speaking to those in regional Queensland, the cost of electricity comes up on repeat.

And why not? There is no getting around it - power prices are a top priority for people in this state. They should be at the top of our politicians' lists, too.

We must be careful, however, of oversimplifying the issue of energy.

Hinkler MP Keith Pitt's push for an inquiry into nuclear power has made for interesting discussion about the risks versus rewards of this type of energy.

 

POWERFUL PROMISE: Hinkler MP Keith Pitt says exploring nuclear power could help bring electricity prices down.
As this writer has previously pointed out, any discussion of nuclear energy will send minds straight to Chernobyl or Fukushima.

State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning Minister Cameron Dick has made this link himself (see page 7).

But while fear is never a good tool for policy-making, neither is oversimplification.

Boiling the issue of nuclear power down to "lower prices" is just as unhelpful as making it all about devastating meltdowns.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

