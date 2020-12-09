OPINION: Price tag comes with hanging onto history

HUNDREDS of thousands of dollars went into refurbishing the birthplace of PL Travers, the author of the iconic children's book Mary Poppins.

That was ratepayers' money, spent by the Fraser Coast Regional Council, and it was money well spent.

Now called the Story Bank, visitors love this building and travel from far and wide to pose with the statue of Mary Poppins on the corner of Kent and Richmond streets.

It's rare not to drive by and see visitors posing with the statue or pointing out the traffic lights, which feature the much-loved nanny.

Our Mary Poppins connection puts Maryborough on the map for both Australian and international tourists.

It's a significant part of Maryborough's past and it was an absolute no-brainer to invest in restoring and maintaining the building.

Contrast that with the council's determination to save the remnants of the old Dominion Sugar Mill, also on Kent St.

It is now the subject of a court case as to whether the remaining archway and gate, both it has to be said in poor condition, can be demolished or not.

The cost of the work to preserve this structure would not come from the public purse, that's true, but it may prevent a multimillion-dollar development from happening at a time when the city needs it.

The cost of the court battle the council seems intent of going ahead with will certainly come from the public purse.

The council has indicated the remaining structures will stay on its Local Heritage Register, despite the fact that an application to place it on the State Heritage Register was resoundingly rejected.

In fact, according to a public document from the State Heritage Council, the archway and gate did not meet a single requirement of the criteria necessary to place it on the register.

Add in the fact that the structure could be a danger to the public and the argument for keeping it wears pretty thin.

Maryborough is full of heritage and it will face this debate time and time again in the future.

We need to be smart about what parts of the past we hold onto and what price we pay to do it.