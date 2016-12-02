OPINION: The problem with having an unusual engagement ring

ENGAGEMENT rings come in all shapes, sizes and forms.

But I think we can all agree that a band of precious metal and a diamond is the most common of all.

I have an unusual engagement ring.

It's not completely strange. It's a man-made square cut ruby set in a yellow gold band.

And I love it.

My husband and I picked it out together.

We went to a local jewellery store and I thought I would chose a diamond ring and that would be that.

But sometimes strange things happen.

I knew I didn't want my husband to spend a fortune and many diamond rings are affordable these days.

But I've always loved rubies and when I saw this ring, I knew it was the one.

Unfortunately the woman at the store wasn't as sure as I was and told me it "wasn't really meant for an engagement ring".

I know she's far from the only one who feels that way.

I was reading a story online the other day about a woman whose partner bought her two beautiful bands studded with cubic zirconias when he proposed.

Like me and my husband, they were together when the purchase was made.

The woman they bought the rings off told them with barely disguised disgust that "sometimes people bought them for engagement rings", just as they were intending to do.

Most of my friends have diamond rings and they are all beautiful.

But I don't regret my unusual choice, probably because I'm a little odd myself.

One of my friends has a beautiful pink morganite ring that I think it absolutely stunning.

Most of the comments I get are positive and the jeweller we bought our wedding rings from simply complimented us on a "great choice".

At the end of the day, of course, the ring really doesn't matter.

It's the effort and love you put into your relationship that counts.