OPINION: PubFest over but new event deserves our support

TITANIC EFFORT: Pete and Dan Scotney, Tom Ferguson and Sam Scotney run into iceberg Chelsea Anderson at a previous PubFest. Alistair Brightman

EVENTS come and go but community spirit is forever.

As a newcomer to the Fraser Coast, one of the first events I heard about from my colleagues was the iconic PubFest.

While it is certainly a shame to hear the event will not go ahead, and I will not get the opportunity to experience it in its traditional form, it is encouraging to hear it has evolved into something new.

It is no secret our volunteer organisations and event conveners struggle to find support and people to help get the job done.

In recent days, Rockin' Maryborough Vintage Festival has announced its cancellation, and PubFest has been forced to change because of a lack of involvement.

Understandably, this lack of support can be disheartening for those willing to put in the hard yards.

But the continued community pride shown despite the struggles is uplifting.

Here at the Chronicle, we have long been supporters of PubFest, and we will throw our support behind Echoes in Maryborough.

Because we would much prefer to move forward with the organisers dedicated to creating something new and exciting for Maryborough.

I understand how much events like PubFest mean to the community, but I applaud the organisers for making the call to move on and build something new for the town.