OPINION: Real solutions needed for youth suicide crisis

MORE SUPPORT: Politicians and education providers have a role to play in addressing mental health problems.

MORE SUPPORT: Politicians and education providers have a role to play in addressing mental health problems. Nicola Brander

A UNIVERSITY expanding its social work program may not sound like ground-breaking news.

When the changes have been made specifically to help stop young people killing themselves, however, it needs to be celebrated.

USC's decision to offer a full social work degree at its Fraser Coast campus is another example of the proactive, system-changing approach being taken to our community's youth suicide crisis.

This tragic problem does not need more talk, it needs solutions.

We are starting to see those solutions put in place.

Having social workers trained here, ready to work in our community, has the potential to make a major difference.

The disruption of uprooting and moving to a new town, especially for a line of work as sensitive as social work, cannot be overstated.

This shift at USC comes just months after Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien endorsed a proposal calling on an incoming LNP State Government to include mental health education sessions for all staff and students in Years 7 to 12.

The motion was prompted in part by the death of Maryborough teen Yannis Barounis.

This is what we need - proactive solutions from those who can make real change.

That starts with our politicians and education providers.

Their support and solutions flow down to those doing the crucial work on the front line.

If this story has raised issues for you, call Lifeline on 13 11 14.