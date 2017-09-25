OPINION: Really? You're upset by a harmless text message?

Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

IF YOU'RE upset by a text message, imagine how upsetting it must be to have a whole country deciding whether or not you should have the same rights as everyone else.

It's amazing to me how offended people are to receive a simple text - even one with a simple message that encourages people to vote yes and support the rights of others.

People feel it's a gross breach of their privacy.

Well I got the text - it was a welcome change from Dominos telling me to buy pizza or Millers telling me there's a sale on.

You sign up to something once and yes your number gets shared, yes you will get spammed every now and again.

But I don't consider one text message spamming.

I think at this point, some people are just looking for a reason to be offended.

It's like when people were whinging because they got a free U2 album on their iPod.

Oh boohoo. You got something for free. In no way does it harm or affect your existence, but let's have a whinge anyway.

For me that text was a good reminder - I've ticked the yes box and put my response in the envelope and that message reminded me to send it.

Hopefully it had the same effect on a lot of other yes voters.