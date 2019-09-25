OPINION: Red tape has strangle-hold on regions

GOVERNMENT red tape seems to be the flavour of the week.

Just days after the news Maryborough's treasured MELSA trains had survived a safety crackdown, we have two more examples of bureaucracy's strangle-hold.

There is a common thread running through the MELSA, reef protection and Wide Bay Motor Complex stories.

All three involve resource-strapped people struggling to cope with the pressure of government requirements.

Of course it is important to ensure rides are safe, developments meet lease requirements and the Great Barrier Reef is protected.

But it is also important to ensure regional towns have tourist attractions and farming businesses are sustainable.

Anyone who has waded through the quagmire of paperwork involved in dealing with the government knows how exhausting and isolating it can be.

It takes an expert mind to understand government-speak.

Even when it seems as though you have done the right thing, the goalposts can shift without notice.

Protecting the environment matters, but cane farmers do not have the resources to keep up with constantly-changing government requirements.

Likewise, hard-working volunteers must at times feels like giving up would be easier, rather than keep fighting to bring something new and valuable to our community.

It is pleasing to see some wins for our region in the red tape war but there must be a way to make things easier and faster.