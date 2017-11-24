OPINION: Remember to smell the roses

I ALWAYS knew I was an empathetic person but a post I saw on Facebook yesterday really tugged at the heart strings.

Queensland Ambulance Service posted a photo to their Facebook page which was sent to them by the officer in charge at Hervey Bay Ambulance Station.

The photo was of one Hervey Bay paramedic standing beside a stretcher where a dying woman was enjoying views of the ocean - most likely one of the last times she would be able to.

He had even put sand and sea water into a vomit bag just so she could smell and feel the beach in her hands.

The woman was on her way to the hospital.

The moment was beautifully captured by a second paramedic and it was completely touching.

When speaking with the two paramedics, I couldn't help but feel a mix of emotions.

Happy that this woman was able to experience the beach once more, something she loved dearly.

Moved by the sentiment of the paramedic.

Saddened because something so simple, which meant the world to this woman, is something so many of us take for granted.

It's so hard to push aside and disregard the smallest things without realising not everyone gets to experience them.

Sight, taste, sound - those who have all three, who don't know any different, would never understand what it's like to not have them until it is suddenly taken away.

This story taught me it's important to appreciate the little things.

Step outside, look at the sky and absorb the sun and take in your surroundings.

Stop and smell the roses.

You never know when you'll never be able to do these things again.