Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Opinion

OPINION: Remember to smell the roses

Inge Hansen
by

I ALWAYS knew I was an empathetic person but a post I saw on Facebook yesterday really tugged at the heart strings.

Queensland Ambulance Service posted a photo to their Facebook page which was sent to them by the officer in charge at Hervey Bay Ambulance Station.

The photo was of one Hervey Bay paramedic standing beside a stretcher where a dying woman was enjoying views of the ocean - most likely one of the last times she would be able to.

He had even put sand and sea water into a vomit bag just so she could smell and feel the beach in her hands.

The woman was on her way to the hospital.

<<READ MORE LOCAL OPINION PIECES HERE>>

The moment was beautifully captured by a second paramedic and it was completely touching.

When speaking with the two paramedics, I couldn't help but feel a mix of emotions.

Happy that this woman was able to experience the beach once more, something she loved dearly.

Moved by the sentiment of the paramedic.

Saddened because something so simple, which meant the world to this woman, is something so many of us take for granted.

It's so hard to push aside and disregard the smallest things without realising not everyone gets to experience them.

Sight, taste, sound - those who have all three, who don't know any different, would never understand what it's like to not have them until it is suddenly taken away.

This story taught me it's important to appreciate the little things.

Step outside, look at the sky and absorb the sun and take in your surroundings.

Stop and smell the roses.

You never know when you'll never be able to do these things again.

Related Items

Topics:  fcopinion hervey bay paramedics queensland ambulance service

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Downer reveals why it pulled out of rail contract tenders

Downer reveals why it pulled out of rail contract tenders

Downer says it was forced to pull out of a tender for rail contracts in 2010 when Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk was Transport Minister for the Bligh Government.

What M'boro candidates said about health services

Maryborough Hospital.

The city's candidates reveal what they have planned for Maryborough.

EXPLAINED: The story behind this touching viral photo

TOUCHING: Paramedics fulfilled the wish of a palliative care patient who wanted to visit the beach for one of the last times.

It wasn't the first time the pair had met the woman in her 70s.

KING OF THE JUNGLE? Amazon sets to shake-up Christmas war

Amazon staffers select goods to ship to customers. T

“Australians have been building their hopes up too high..."

Local Partners