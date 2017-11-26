OPINION: Scammers are terrible human beings

Scammers are some of the worst people on the planet.

I LOATHE scammers.

Not for my own sake; when I get their phone calls I find it pathetic and amusing.

But when they target elderly and vulnerable people, that makes me angry.

I received a scam phone call last week from a woman purporting to be from Optus.

She wanted my credit card number so I could pay my cancelled Optus account.

Well, I have an Optus account, but it's not cancelled and it's not in arrears.

Hearing her calm, authoritative voice as she tried to make me hand over my details made me want to do some of the things I often do to scammers.

When we first got out home phone when we first moved into our house, we got an abundance of calls from scammers.

I came to greatly look forward to their calls.

Often I'd feed them fake details and enjoy listening to them getting more and frustrated because I was fruitlessly wasting their time.

Other times I'd just meow into the phone like a cat. That one really freaked them out.

If my grandmother had received that call, the outcome may have been quite different.

She had an Optus account and would never allow it to be in arrears or cancelled.

She's a very scrupulous citizen and the very idea of owing outstanding money would upset her.

I don't think she would be fooled, but what if one of these scammers was convincing enough to make her pay a "bill" when no bill exists?

Are these people really do hard up they think it's right to take money from people, some of whom barely have enough in the first place?

We need to fight against the scourge of scammers and protect people in our community.