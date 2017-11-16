OPINION: Schoolies, try finding some perspective this year

YET again we're facing that time of the year as schoolkids make the transition from their education into the real world with Schoolies.

And that means more will be flocking to that pristine location on the Gold Coast or Bali, looking for another piss up and throwing away many of their responsibilities.

Of course, they are right to do so in every regard.

They've just finished one of the major milestones in their life and now have major opportunities ahead of them with further education or employment.

But there should always be a balance. We should always emphasise these kids need to take something away from their Schoolies experience.

I've written about my previous Schoolies experience before, where I spent a week helping to build houses in Vanuatu and spend time with schoolchildren on a mission trip.

It doesn't matter if you're religious or not, it's something that builds character. You learn to understand that all the money spent on booze and flights is worth a fortune for those in other countries.

Even if it were something that kids could do, just spending time helping out at a charity or volunteering time at a local event, it would still help add that bit of perspective to what lies ahead in the lives of these kids.