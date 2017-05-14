OPINION: Simple check the best gift for mum

WHILE our mums are celebrated this weekend, a sinister, stealthy killer threatens to take many of them from us by this time next year.

I could write about the love I have for my mum. But she already knows.

What we didn't know, until recent years, was persistent bloating, pelvic pain and nausea were possible signs of ovarian cancer.

The reality of the difficult-to-detect disease hit home for our family and this newsroom when our friend and colleague Karlie Holloway, best known to Chronicle readers as photographer Karleila Thomsen, was diagnosed with the disease two years ago.

We, like so many in the community, watched in awe as she bravely endured radical surgery and another seven months of gruelling treatment, determined to cheat death for the sake of her two sons.

These days Karlie, who is cancer free, dedicates much of her time to raising awareness about the silent killer which often masquerades as irritable bowel syndrome.

Today in honour of her and all the mums who have been taken from us, please check for warning signs at www.womenscancer foundation.org.au

It could save your life.