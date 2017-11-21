OPINION: Smacking did not make me aggressive

SMACKING seems to be a taboo subject nowadays.

There are those who believe it is right and there are those who believe it is downright wrong.

A recent US study claimed smacking makes children's behaviour "worse not better".

Apparently, it makes youngsters "more aggressive".

Personally, I believe smacking is fine.

Why? Because back in the day I would get smacked all the time and I turned out to be a decent human being.

Or at least I like to think I did.

With that being said, I only think it is acceptable as long as the reason for punishment is validated.

I probably wasn't smacked as much as my three older siblings but still, I got smacked.

I'm not violent, I'm not aggressive and I'm certainly not anti-social.

Nor are my siblings.

In fact, my siblings are some of the most gentle, loving and respectful people I know.

If smacking taught me anything, it was to stop being naughty.

According to the US study, 53 nations have a total ban on smacking children.

It said many people had the view that banning physical assault of children provides children with the same protection from violence that is given to adults.

"Assault." I was not assaulted.

I had amazing parents and a great upbringing and I think my parents did an amazing job at being parents.

Looking back at when I was a little girl, I can't help but laugh when I think of the ways we used to get out of the dreaded slap on the bum.

Thrusting forward like Michael Jackson when they went in for the swing.

It must have looked hilarious.