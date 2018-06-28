OPINION: So far, so good for council's budget

AFTER nearly two years of constant political upheaval, the council's latest budget is an indication the organisation is making strides in the right direction.

Handing down a sustainable budget is a challenge for any mayor in regional Queensland.

But George Seymour's first budget strikes a fine financial and political balance, with plenty of sweeteners thrown in the mix.

It builds on the work of his predecessor Chris Loft, with a zero per cent net rate revenue rise after two years of low rate rises.

Land valuations from the State Government could generate some rate rises, but a rate capping system introduced by the council will ensure ratepayers aren't left out of pocket.

Furthermore, there are measures in place to ensure rural residents get a fair reflection in their notices.

And a record $110 million to capital works will build smoother roads, better water infrastructure and ensure stability to the council's many assets across the region.

Stability is a key feature in this budget, from the outset, it seems the council has done a good job in balancing the needs of the region with the responsibility of financial security.