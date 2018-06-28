Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting
Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting Alistair Brightman
Opinion

OPINION: So far, so good for council's budget

Blake Antrobus
by
28th Jun 2018 8:50 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AFTER nearly two years of constant political upheaval, the council's latest budget is an indication the organisation is making strides in the right direction.

Handing down a sustainable budget is a challenge for any mayor in regional Queensland.

But George Seymour's first budget strikes a fine financial and political balance, with plenty of sweeteners thrown in the mix.

It builds on the work of his predecessor Chris Loft, with a zero per cent net rate revenue rise after two years of low rate rises.

Land valuations from the State Government could generate some rate rises, but a rate capping system introduced by the council will ensure ratepayers aren't left out of pocket.

Furthermore, there are measures in place to ensure rural residents get a fair reflection in their notices.

And a record $110 million to capital works will build smoother roads, better water infrastructure and ensure stability to the council's many assets across the region.

Stability is a key feature in this budget, from the outset, it seems the council has done a good job in balancing the needs of the region with the responsibility of financial security.

fcbudget fccouncil fcopinion fraser coast regional council
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    BUDGET 2018: Where will your rates be spent?

    premium_icon BUDGET 2018: Where will your rates be spent?

    News Works on the Howard Sewage Treatment Plant and upgrades to part of Madsen Rd are some of the major infrastructure projects funded through this year's budget

    How you can see sinking of the Tobruk

    premium_icon How you can see sinking of the Tobruk

    News The scuttling will take place on Friday.

    Get excited for arrival of Maroons

    Get excited for arrival of Maroons

    Rugby League The Maroons will visit the Fraser Coast next week.

    Man faces court after attempted armed robbery

    premium_icon Man faces court after attempted armed robbery

    Crime He allegedly injured himself with the knife

    Local Partners