Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Opinion

OPINION: Sometimes cost trumps local jobs

Christian Berechree
by
17th Apr 2019 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ANY time a major construction project is announced, the promises about job creation are rolled out.

We heard it when the Maryborough munitions factory was announced, when the Hervey Bay CBD upgrade was funded and, yes, when the Hervey Bay airport precinct project was revealed.

As Cr Darren Everard says, it is a shame the contract for this project's construction went to a Sunshine Coast business, rather than a local operation.

It would appear the promises of construction jobs were ultimately for outside workers.

But here is a perfect example of the incredibly difficult work councils do, and the many priorities they must balance.

On the one hand, the councillors, like all of us, want to support local businesses in any way they can.

On the other, they have a responsibility to be prudent with ratepayers' money.

That is why, as Cr Everard said, cost must be an important consideration when awarding contracts.

Of course, it is not the only consideration and it is encouraging to see how much thought is given to the flow-on effects of projects such as these.

Unfortunately, however, it seems it is not always as simple as "shopping local".

fccouncil fcopinion hervey bay airport our say
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    ELECTION: Candidates share how they would improve aged care

    premium_icon ELECTION: Candidates share how they would improve aged care

    News From boosting pensions to helping people stay at home longer, there were many suggestions as to how to make life better for seniors.

    COURT: M'boro gunshot victim faces weapons charge

    premium_icon COURT: M'boro gunshot victim faces weapons charge

    News He was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital where he received treatment.

    JACKPOT: Hervey Bay man in shock after $50k keno win

    premium_icon JACKPOT: Hervey Bay man in shock after $50k keno win

    News The man had never won much more than a meat tray.

    Locals beaten on price but $7M project still a win for Coast

    premium_icon Locals beaten on price but $7M project still a win for Coast

    Council News It follows the tender being given to a Sunshine Coast business