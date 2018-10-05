Menu
OPINION: It is all of our responsibility to stop domestic violence.
Opinion

OPINION: Speak up and report DV if you want to stop it

Jessica Lamb
by
5th Oct 2018 9:07 AM

WHAT keeps you up at night?

It may seem cliche but for me, it's my stories, and for a good while during my career a lot of those revolved around domestic violence.

Queensland Police's Speak Up campaign earlier this year for Domestic Violence Prevention Month in May struck a significant chord with me particularly after listening to Senior Constable Leigh Nancarrow's comments in today's page 6 story.

I was out interviewing for a story on a remote Whitsunday property and I picked up a tense "vibe" in the household.

I felt uneasy and noticed the teenager girl I was interviewing was a "little off" around her step-father but I put it down to English not being her first language.

I spent about 20 minutes there and left, I didn't think about the girl again until the next week when the step-father appeared in court.

The girl and her mother had been physically, emotionally and financially abused, over a number of months.

The story ends happily.

The perpetrator was caught and sentenced and the women with the help of police were relocated.

But the "what ifs" still plague me. Don't leave like I did, ask "are you ok?", inform a support service or police and you might save a life.

