OPINION: State Govt has kept us in a state of limbo

WE ARE currently witnessing a total overhaul of the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

Council CEO Ken Diehm made it clear there is a new vision for council and workers who don't share it are not required to stay.

I couldn't agree more with what Mr Diehm and mayor Chris Loft said about the council needing to be a united front.

That's the only way our region can move forward - if not only our mayor and 10 councillors are on the same page, but all staff at all levels. But one thing our region also needs before we can move forward is a decision. A decision from the State Government on whether or not they will suspend our mayor.

Fraser Coast ratepayers have been caught in limbo for more than a month now, not knowing whether or not the mayor they elected will be sidelined.

In that time the Palaszczuk Government has had a State Election victory cabinet reshuffle which saw Stirling Hinchliffe become the new Local Government Minister just days after his predecessor Mark Furner issued Cr Loft with a seven-day Intention To Suspend Notice.

These decisions should not be taken lightly, but the State Government should have more respect for the Fraser Coast by not stringing them along for a month of confusion.

Whatever the decision is, we need to know so we can move forward.

Join the discussion and tell me your thoughts on the topic below.