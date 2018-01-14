OPINION: To stop bullying we should ask ourselves questions

TIME TO STOP: 14-year-old Northern Territory girl Dolly Everett took her own life last week after relentless bullying. Fraser Coast Chronicle editor Jordan Philp said bullying can be tackled if we hold ourselves and those around us to higher standards.

NO ONE likes a bully.

The issue of bullying has once again been catapulted into the public sphere following the tragic news Amy 'Dolly' Everett, a 14-year-old Northern Territory girl, took her own life last week as a result of relentless bullying.

Her father wrote in a statement that she wanted to escape the horrible taunts.

While the hashtag #stopbullyingnow is spreading like wildfire, there's no shortage of bullying behaviour on social media.

In an age where anyone and everyone can broadcast their opinion, sometimes anonymously, extreme bullying is not in short supply.

For a real difference to be made in our lives, community and society, we should take the time to look at our own behaviour.

We should ask ourselves whether we each do enough to prevent bullying from happening in our workplace, social circles, school or home.

Bullying is a difficult problem to tackle, but these simple questions and small steps can have a massive impact on the lives of others.

If we each pay attention to ensuring we include others and keeping unnecessary criticisms of others to ourselves, we can create a culture of inclusion.

No one, whether it's a primary school student, teenager or 50-year-old mechanic, likes a bully and no one deserves to be bullied.

If you or anyone you know needs support call Lifeline on 13 11 14, Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800.