OPINION: Stop calling people bigots for disagreeing

The money being wasted on the same sex marriage plebiscite.

The money being wasted on the same sex marriage plebiscite. ALAN PORRITT

IF YOU want to see me get riled up about something - ask me about gay marriage.

I already know my mum will have read the opening line and said "oh yes" because she, along with my dad, brothers and sisters have all heard me go on a heated tirade about how ridiculous I think it is that same-sex couples cannot marry.

To my work colleagues - you're yet to see this passionate rant in person but here it is in writing.

Who are we to decide whether or not two people can get married?

Since when did Australian citizens and the government become the decision makers for the LGBTIQA+ community?

I didn't sign up for that purely because it's none of my business but apparently now it is.

From my observations the marriage equality plebiscite seems to have divided the nation.

Ridiculous protests and marches have been dished out and served with a side of hate and violence in a bid to... I'm not even sure... change people's minds?

I'm sorry but seeing 'vote no' written in the sky is not going to make me think 'you know what, that sky writing is right... gay marriage is wrong'.

And I'm not expecting this opinion piece to change anyone's mind either.

I have no issue with the notion of there being individuals who are against gay marriage but what I do have an issue with is people disrespecting those with a differing opinion.

Stop calling people 'bigots' because they voted no.

My heart goes out to the youths who are still discovering who they are and those who already have but are fearful of coming forward.

My heart goes out to the same sex couples who have children who know no different but are witnessing the government tell them their parents, their role models, can't tie the knot.

You're not alone and the sooner gay marriage is legalised the sooner all this nonsense will be over.

Lastly, my heart goes out to those who are actively trying to crush the spirits of gays.

I hope you come to realise the damage it will cause and the emotional scars it may create.