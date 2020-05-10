OPINION: Support can’t stop as consumers stay cautious

Customers may not feel ready to head out and start spending at businesses again as soon as restrictions lift.

AS POCKETS of everyday life begin opening up again, we’re getting our first glimpses of a post-COVID Fraser Coast.

A weekend walk past the shops near Urangan Pier felt a little more normal as boutiques cautiously reopen and cafes prepare for stage two of the Prime Minister’s plan to relaunch Australia.

It was far from the bustling precinct we all know and love but there were signs we could get back there eventually.

Still, it’s hard to imagine an overnight switch back to normal.

Even as businesses, schools and clubs steadily reopen and our economy’s gears grind back into action, the psychological effects of months of virus warnings will take their toll.

Are we ready to get back to cafe lunches after being forced to stay apart for own safety?

Once pubs and clubs reopen, will we flood through their doors, ready to spend big, or will we tentatively dip our toes in the water and decide the risk still feels too great?

For the sake of our region’s economic future, we hope things get back to normal sooner rather than later.

It needs to be acknowledged, however, that many consumers will not feel ready to get back into the swing of things straight away.

The response from all levels of government has, so far, been lifesaving for small business owners.

Once financial help is cut off, however, what comes next?

Even as restrictions lift, support needs to stay in place to make sure regional economies can get up and running again.

If not, we should brace ourselves for a new wave of business closures.