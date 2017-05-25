OPINION: Why we need to support local Coast businesses

Even making some small changes to the way you shop by ensuring you buy locally can make a massive difference.

SUPPORTING local business is supporting your community.

The impact on local families and the economy can be huge if even just 100 people change their spending habits to support their local stores.

In Tinana it has become more important than ever to support local businesses as many are struggling to stay above water since the interchange closed for upgrades.

News of the construction works being delayed by another month has been made more painful with some businesses becoming the victims of senseless and cowardly vandalism. Even if you don't need to visit the southern end of Maryborough, your dollars spent at those Tinana businesses would go a long way. Having you as a customer can mean the difference between someone keeping their job for another week and job cuts.