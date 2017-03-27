OPINION: Take care on the roads these holidays

I'M sure most of you reading this have driven along the Bruce Highway where two people lost their lives yesterday.

It's always a shocking reminder of how fragile life is and how quickly it can be taken away when these stories appear in the pages of the Chronicle.

My thoughts go out to the family of the 45-year-old man and the nine-year-old who were killed in the crash as well as the emergency services who had to respond to this tragedy.

I can only hope the toddler, who is in a serious condition, is able to pull through. With most of us taking to Bruce Hwy in the coming weeks for the Easter holidays, let's remember to take our time, make sure we take rests and never take risks on the road.

Those choices may seem insignificant at the time, but they really can mean life and death.