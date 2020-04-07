OPINION: The benefit of social distancing

THERE is no doubt the coronavirus pandemic has changed what we consider normal, everyday life.

Workplaces have had to adapt to staff working remotely, schools are relying on technology to engage and interact with students, and courts are hearing cases over the phone and via video link technology.

These are just a few of the countless adjustments we’ve made, and we will look back on 2020 as the year we changed how we “do life”.

For me, the one positive of being forced to spend more time at home has been the increased family time.

Since moving to Hervey Bay we have become regulars on the beach, at WetSide and exploring our new surroundings.

These are, of course, all positives but it was too easy to just get in the car or walk to the park to entertain our three-year-old son.

This weekend, we found ourselves at home and using our imaginations to avoid watching TV.

Games of garden cricket ensued, obstacle courses comprising slides, soccer ball and washing baskets were designed, and the laughter of a young boy on his trampoline rang out from our garden.

Working from home has also allowed me to observe first hand other aspects of my son’s life I would normally only hear about when I got home from the office.

Instead of listening to the story over dinner, I actually got to see my son finish his favourite dinosaur puzzle all by himself.

The world is hoping for a quick resolution to the pandemic but maximising time with those who mean the most to us will hopefully continue.