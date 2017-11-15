Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

OPINION: The best gift of all to same-sex couples

Inge Hansen
by

WHAT a way to start a Wednesday.

Hearing the majority of Australians voted yes to same-sex marriage gave me more energy than a double shot of coffee.

I'm absolutely thrilled.

At work, watching crowds of people on television eagerly awaiting the results, I couldn't help but feel moved by the reactions of those hopeful the answer would be Yes.

Adding to the excitement was Bill Shorten's announcement that same-sex marriage could be legalised by Christmas.

The results were overwhelming nationally with 61 per cent of Australians voting in favour of same-sex marriage.

However, the result in the Wide Bay and Hinkler electorates was underwhelming.

<<READ MORE LOCAL OPINION PIECES HERE>>

Only 55.5 per cent of residents in Wide Bay voted Yes while 50.7 per cent voted in favour in the Hinkler electorate.

I would like to put it down to people not understanding the question but honestly, it appears we live in quite a conservative community.

Another factor I found surprising was the participation rate of younger age groups.

The 25-29 age group had the smallest percentage of participants with 75.5 per cent of females and 68.3 per cent of males voting.

Surprisingly, there was a higher participation rate in people aged 50 and over.

Despite the surprises, I am more than happy with the overall result.

I hope Malcolm Turnbull and Bill Shorten stay true to their word and give some same-sex couples the best Christmas present of all - the right to legally marry.

Related Items

Topics:  australia votes fccommunity fcopinion same-sex marriage

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Same-sex marriage: Victory celebrated at doctor's surgery

Same-sex marriage: Victory celebrated at doctor's surgery

Normally a doctor's waiting room is a quiet space but when Natalie Stone heard the results of the same-sex marriage survey, it was anything but.

QantasLink schedule adjustments in Hervey Bay

There will be changes to flights in Hervey Bay.

What the changes will mean for you.

Park owners want one million children to get back to nature

RED, SET, FLY: Ricky Zijlstra takes off on the flying fox at the Australian Adventure Park in Burrum Heads.

Australian Adventure Park re-opens with a fresh new look.

Drug-driver caught on the Bruce Hwy

New drug testing programs have helped police catch more drug drivers.

The father won't be able to take his kids to school for six months.

Local Partners