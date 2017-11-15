OPINION: The best gift of all to same-sex couples

WHAT a way to start a Wednesday.

Hearing the majority of Australians voted yes to same-sex marriage gave me more energy than a double shot of coffee.

I'm absolutely thrilled.

At work, watching crowds of people on television eagerly awaiting the results, I couldn't help but feel moved by the reactions of those hopeful the answer would be Yes.

Adding to the excitement was Bill Shorten's announcement that same-sex marriage could be legalised by Christmas.

The results were overwhelming nationally with 61 per cent of Australians voting in favour of same-sex marriage.

However, the result in the Wide Bay and Hinkler electorates was underwhelming.

Only 55.5 per cent of residents in Wide Bay voted Yes while 50.7 per cent voted in favour in the Hinkler electorate.

I would like to put it down to people not understanding the question but honestly, it appears we live in quite a conservative community.

Another factor I found surprising was the participation rate of younger age groups.

The 25-29 age group had the smallest percentage of participants with 75.5 per cent of females and 68.3 per cent of males voting.

Surprisingly, there was a higher participation rate in people aged 50 and over.

Despite the surprises, I am more than happy with the overall result.

I hope Malcolm Turnbull and Bill Shorten stay true to their word and give some same-sex couples the best Christmas present of all - the right to legally marry.